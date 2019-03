St Patrick’s Day parades taking place across the county tomorrow

Ballydavid and Dingle will have the honour of hosting the earliest St Patrick’s Day parades tomorrow.

The parade will begin Ballydavid just after midnight, while in Dingle, the parade will begin at the Old Hospital at 6am.

If your parade is not listed, please contact Radio Kerry at 066 71 23 666.





St Patrick’s Day Parades 2019

TRALEE

TIME: 11:45 AM

PLACE OF GATHERING: ROSE HOTEL 11AM

ROUTE: ROSE HOTEL TOWARD CLOONBEG, HEADING TOWARD DEANS LANES, GOING DOWN BOHERBEE HEADING TOWARD THE MALL, PASSING THE VIEWING STAND AT HEATONS AND STRAIGHT DOWN TO SHAWS WHERE IT WILL FINISH

SOME ATTRACTIONS: Bands and floats

————————————————————————————-

KILLARNEY

TIME: 2 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: MISSION ROAD

ROUTE: MISSION ROAD TOWARD EAST AVENUE ROAD TOWARD COLLEGE STREET MOVING TO PLUNKETT STREET HEADING DOWN MAIN STREET MOVING TO NEW STREET AND FINISHING AT THE BEECH ROAD CAR PARK

SOME ATTRACTIONS: Floats, music and bands

——————————————————————————–

LISTOWEL

TIME: 12:50 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: Town Park near Community Centre 12 PM

ROUTE: COMMUNITY CENTRE MOVING UP TOWARD THE SQUARE HEADING TOWARD WILLIAM STREET COMING AROUND TO COME BACK DOWN CHURCH STREET AND FINISH IN THE SQUARE

SOME ATTRACTIONS: CONCERT IN THE SQUARE

——————————————————————————————

MILLTOWN

TIME: 10 AM

PLACE OF GATHERING: MID KERRY CO OP MART 9:30 AM

ROUTE: MART TO MAIN STREET MOVING TO BRIDGE STREET TOWARD THE SQUARE PASSING THE MONUMENT AND IT WILL FINISH AT THE MART AGAIN

————————————————————————————————–

KILFLYNN

TIME: 4 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: SCHOOL AT 3.30 P.M.

ROUTE: FROM ST TERESA’S NATIONAL SCHOOL AND MAKE ITS WAY TO THE VILLAGE.

———————————————————————-

DINGLE

TIME: 6 AM/ 12:30 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: OLD HOSPITAL/ ASHMOUNT TERRACE

ROUTE: OLD HOSPITAL THROUGH THE STREETS OF DINGLE/ 1PM: ASHMOUNT TERRACE THROUGH STREETS OF DINGLE

——————————————————————————————-

CASTLEISLAND

TIME: 1 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: Mart Yard 12pm

ROUTE: CASTLEISLAND MART DOWN TOWN AND UP AGAIN PASSING THE RUGBY PITCH UP THE LEFT SIDE OF MAIN STREET FINISHING AT THE MART AGAIN

SOME ATTRACTIONS: Led by the Cullen Pipe Band

————————————————————————————————

CAHERSIVEEN

TIME: 3 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: FERTHA DRIVE

ROUTE: FERTHA DRIVE MOVING UP THE STREET PASSING THE VIEWING STAND AT THE OLD LIBRARY AND FINISHING THERE

—————————————————————————————-

SNEEM

TIME: 12 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: 11:30 Pier Road

ROUTE: PAST THE MACE MOVING TO MURPHYS BAR OVER BRIDGE TOWARD DJ O SULLIVANS

SOME ATTRACTIONS: Fire Brigade and Coastguard

————————————————————————————

BALLYHEIGUE

TIME: 3 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: GROTTO FROM 1 PM

ROUTE: GROTTO UP THE VILLAGE AND FINISHING AT THE BEACH

SOME ATTRACTIONS: Grand Marshals are the Ballyheigue Races Committee Members led by Michael Leen Chairperson, who are celebrating 50th Golden Jubilee. The 2018 Festival Queen Conagh Fitzgerald will also attend.

——————————————————————————————–

ABBEYFEALE

TIME: 4PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: MOUNTMAHON FROM 3 PM

ROUTE: MOUNTMAHON DOWN MAIN STREET PAST THE VIEWING STAND IN THE SQUARE

SOME ATTRACTIONS: Music by Comhaltas

——————————————————————————————–

BALLYBUNION

TIME: 3PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: Church carpark

ROUTE: DOON ROAD DOWN CHURCH ROAD AND COMING THROUGH THE TOWN

———————————————————————————————

BALLYDUFF

TIME: 11 AM AFTER MASS

—————————————————————————————————

CAUSEWAY

TIME: 1.30 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: SPORTS FIELD

ROUTE: SPORTS FIELD DOWN THROUGH THE VILLAGE AND GOING UP TOWARD THE CHURCH

———————————————————————————————-

BALLYFERRITER/ BAILE AN FHEIRTEARAIGH: (NOT CONFIRMED)

TIME: 10:15 AM

PLACE OF GATHERING: COMHARCHUMANN CAR PARK

————————————————————————————-

CASTLEMAINE:

TIME: 11.30 AM

PLACE OF GATHERING: FLYNN’S YARD 11 AM

SOME ATTRACTIONS: The Parade will be led by Lord Mayor of Castlemaine Mike Flynn and The Killorglin & District Pipe Band

——————————————————————————————-

GLENBEIGH:

TIME: 12:15 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: GAA GROUNDS

ROUTE: FROM GAA GROUNDS

——————————————————————————

BALLINSKELLIGS:

TIME: 12 PM

———————————————————————————————–

KILLORGLIN:

TIME: 1 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: 12:30 FISHERY Carpark

ROUTE: CROSSING THE BRIDGE AT 1, THROUGH THE TOWN AND FINISHING AT THE LIBRARY

——————————————————————————————–

ABBEYDORNEY:

TIME: 2 PM

PLACE OF GATHERING: 1.30 SPORT COMPLEX

ROUTE: LEAVING THE SPORT COMPLEX,

—————————————————————————————————

CASTLEGREGORY: (NOT CONFIRMED)

TIME: 3PM

PLACE OF GATHERING:

ROUTE: MARCHING UP STRAND ROAD, THEN MAIN STREET, PAST BOWLERS CORNER AND TO THE CLUBROOM

——————————————————————————–

WATERVILLE:

TIME: 4:30 PM

—————————————————————————

KNOCKNAGREE

TIME: 11 AM

PLACE OF GATHERING: Old Garda station

————————————————————————————

TARBERT

TIME: 12:15 PM (After 11.30am Mass)

—————————————————————————————

BALLYDAVID (NOT CONFIRMED)

TIME: 00:01 MIDNIGHT PARADE

———————————————————————–

DUAGH

TIME: 12.30pm

PLACE OF GATHERING: Church carpark