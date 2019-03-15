St Patrick’s Day Parade in Kilflynn Village

Kilflynn Village are hosting there annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday at 4pm. Come along and enjoy all the colour, and family fun that the parade has to offer. See you there.
Tralee woman living in Christchurch says country is in shock following attacks
49 people have died after being shot at two mosques in New Zealand.The terror attack in Christchurch is being described as "well planned" by...
Rainfall warning issued for Kerry
Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for Kerry for tonight and early tomorrow.The status yellow warning will see very heavy rain of up...
Island of Geese site entering second phase
Kerry County Council says design works for the second phase of the former Dennys site are underway.The 2.3-acre site was donated to the people...
Homework Off Voucher – Blennerville National School
The Homework Off Voucher made its way to the outskirts of Tralee to beautiful Blennerville.While there, Brendan Fuller spoke with 2nd class on World...
Global Strike for Climate Action – March 14th, 2019
16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has inspired young people all over the world to get involved in climate action. Jerry spoke to Finn...
All-Ireland Squirrel and Pine Marten Survey – March 14th, 2019
Dr Colin Lawton of NUI Galway gave details about the All-Ireland Squirrel and Pine Marten Survey and how people can get involved.