St Patrick’s Day celebrations underway countywide

Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations are underway across the county today.

Ballydavid’s parade began at one minute past midnight and, at 6am in Dingle, the Dingle Fife and Drum Band led the gathering culminating with a march up to St Mary’s Church.





Milltown parade is underway right around now followed by Ballyduff and Tralee at 11.45.

Ballinskelligs start their parade at 12 noon with Glenbeigh and Tarbert following shortly after at 12.15pm and Listowel at 12.50pm.

Celebrations in Killorglin and Castleisland will begin at 1pm with Causeway starting half an hour later.

Later this afternoon, parades will take place in Killarney at 2pm, in Ballyheigue and Ballybunion at 3pm with Abbeyfeale and Kilflynn finishing out the days celebrations with their 4pm starts.