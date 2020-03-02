St Padre Pio Devotions with Rosary and mass will be celebrated in the Parish Church Castleisland Tuesday March 3rd.

St Padre Pio Devotions with Rosary and mass will be celebrated in the Parish Church Castleisland at 7.30pm this Tuesday March 3rd. witness will be given by Ian O’Connell from Killarney. Padre Pio’s Heart Bandage Relic will be available for blessings. Everyone welcome.

