St Padre Pio Devotions with Rosary and mass will be celebrated in the Parish Church Castleisland Tuesday March 3rd.

St Padre Pio Devotions with Rosary and mass will be celebrated in the Parish Church Castleisland at 7.30pm this Tuesday March 3rd. witness will be given by Ian O’Connell from Killarney. Padre Pio’s Heart Bandage Relic will be available for blessings. Everyone welcome.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Council proposes to build eight new residential units in Tralee
Kerry County Council proposes to build eight new residential units in Tralee.The council is planning to develop four two-bed or four person units along...
Kerry Food Hub seeks project manager
Kerry Food Hub is seeking to recruit an experienced project manager.The not-for-profit community project in Firies opened in 2015.It provides food production facilities to...
Kerry College of Further Education and Training hold open week
Kerry College of Further Education and Training is holding its first open week event next week at its campus locations in Tralee and Listowel.It's...
INTRO Matchmaking| February – February 28th, 2020
Feargal Harrington joins us for another instalment of the dating slot. This month we ask is it really a good idea to date someone...
The Leap Year Babies – February 28th, 2020
On today’s show we meet two of Kerry’s ‘leap year’ babies. They are Thomas Dillion from Listowel & Andrea O’Donoghue from Blennerville.
Kerry’s Devotion to Saint Roch- February 28th, 2020
Máire Begley heard Fr Pat Crean-Lynch speaking about the prayer to Saint Roch in relation to the ongoing coronavirus and got in touch with...