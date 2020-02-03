St Padre Pio Devotions with Rosary & Mass will be celebrated in the Parish Church, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday February 4th at 7.30pm. Witness will be given by Fr. Kevin Mc Namara and St. Pio’s heart bandage relic will be available for blessings. Everyone welcome.
Cllr begs local authority to progress Listry Bridge works
A Kerry councillor says the local authority has been lied to and fooled long enough by every political colour when it comes to Listry...
Kerry TD slams waiting time for routine cardiology appointments
Kerry TD John Brassil has slammed a two-year waiting time for routine OPD cardiology appointments at University Hospital Kerry.Brassil described the situation as a...
Mícheál Martin to visit Kerry today
Micheál Martin is due in Kerry this afternoon.The visit is part of the Fianna Fáil leader's campaign trail where he'll visit Killarney, Ballyheigue and...
Brexit Day – January 31st, 2020
The UK leaves the European Union at 11 o’clock tonight. Castleisland’s Liz Shanahan is a significant business leader in the UK. Her clients have...
Call from the Dáil – January 31st, 2020
Michael O’Regan analyses the latest TV election debate and how the general election campaign has been progressing in the past week.
Restoring a Sense of Reverence to Mass Attendance – January 31st, 2020
Professor Emeritus of Theology at Maynooth, Fr Vincent Twomey has lamented what he sees as some churchgoers’ failure to treat Sunday Mass as a...