St Mary’s v Dromid Pearses – South Kerry Senior Football Final

Phone call a factor in Kerry helicopter accident
A report into a helicopter accident on a Kerry beach has found that a factor was the pilot becoming distracted by his phone ringing.The...
98 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry this week
98 patients were waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry this week.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.26 patients are waiting on...
Two candidates to go before Fine Gael convention for Castleisland electoral area
Two people will go before the Fine Gael convention for the Castleisland electoral area tonight ahead of next May's local elections.Sitting councillors Bobby O'Connell...
The Heat Doctor – December 7th, 2018
The Heat Doctor - David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh – joined Jerry in our Killarney studio to answer your heating questions.