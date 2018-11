St. Mary’s Team Tom McCarthy Castleisland have gone down 64-59 to Limerick Celtics in Women’s National League Div One

Castleisland led 16-15 after the first quarter. However, they scored just 8 points in the second period to their opponents 20 and so trailed 35-24 at the half time break.

Castleisland were down 50-38 at the end of the third.