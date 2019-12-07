St Marys Launch Annual Christmas Blitz

The St. Mary’s was launched in the River Island Hotel last evening.

This year the event will be made up of 169 games across 22 competitions.

134 teams will take part and 1,578 players are due to take part.

Over the five days 105 hours of basketball will be played.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Neptune, Killarney Lakers, Limerick Celtics and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will contest the Munster Joinery Premier title,

Warriors will be seeking to make it four in a row.

In our senior ladies competition Team Tom McCarthy’s will be joined by Fr. Matthew’s, Brunell and WIT Waterford.

In addition to the usual school competitions and county league competitions we will have some little stars making history this year. The club Academy players- Stars of the future – will play on Friday 27th , Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th.

Friday will see the u5’s line out, Saturday it is the u6’s and on Sunday the u7’s these games are at 6.50pm and our players will be the youngest ever to take part in the event.

Liz Galwey spoke to Joe O Mahony ahead of the tournament: