St Marys and Dromid Pearses will face off next Sunday at 2pm in the South Kerry Final.

The game will take place in Portmagee.

The semi finals this afternoon formed as part of a double header in Con Keating Park.

Dromid Pearse 1-8 Renard 0-8

St Marys 2-6 Valentia 1-8

Barry Clifford has this report