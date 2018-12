It turns out that the home advantage didn’t favour St Mary’s Castleisland in the U18 Women’s National Cup.

The Castleisland team lost to WIT Wildcats by 70 to 57.

Despite only having a 5 point disadvantage at half-time, they didn’t manage to score any points at all in the final quarter.





Some of Today’s scorers for St Mary’s included; Shauna Ahern (15), Emma O’Regan (9) & Millie Luck (8).

Liam Culloty has a look back at last nights loss as well as this afternoons.