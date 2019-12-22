St.Mary’s Castleisland Christmas Basketball Blitz Preview

By
radiokerrysport
-

The 50th annual St.Mary’s Castleisland Christmas Basketball Blitz begins on St.Stephen’s Day.

Games run from Thursday the 26th to Monday the 30th in Castleisland Community Centre and St.John’s Hall.

Liz Galwey and Eamonn Egan look ahead to the blitz

