St Mary’s Basketball Club Castleisland Honoured By Local Authority

St Mary’s Basketball Club has been honoured at a Civic Reception after today’s Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District Meeting.

The local authority acknowledged the club’s achievement in holding the 50th Christmas Basketball Blitz last month.

Over 13-thousand people attended the five-day competition while the finals were streamed live by Basketball Ireland.

Castleisland Councillor Bobby O’Connell nominated the club for the honour which was presented by the Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District, Cllr Breandan Fitzgerald.