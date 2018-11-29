St John’s Parish Bazaar at the KDYS Denny St Tralee Nov 30th – Dec 2nd

St John’s Parish Bazaar takes place at the KDYS Denny St Tralee this Friday Nov 30th from 7.30pm, Saturday Dec 1st from 7pm and on Sunday Dec 2nd from 2.30pm. Auctions, Raffles, hampers & door prizes.

