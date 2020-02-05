St Brendan’s Killarney & Tralee CBS To Contest Two Munster Colleges Finals

There will be two all-Kerry Munster Colleges Football Finals this month involving Tralee CBS and St Brendan’s College Killarney.

It follows The Sem’s victory over St Francis College Rochestown this afternoon in the semi-final of the Frewen Cup.

The Under 16.5 team cruised to a 3-10 to 0-5 points win against their Cork opponents.

The Frewen Cup between The Green and St Brendan’s is scheduled for Wednesday the 26th of February.

The two schools will meet in the senior provincial colleges decider for the Corn Uí Mhuirí on the weekend of the 22nd or 23rd of February.

Meanwhile…

The quarter final of the Corn Roibeard Uí Bhuachalla between St Michael’s Listowel and Presentation Milltown, scheduled for today, has been postponed until after the midterm break.