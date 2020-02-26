St Brendan’s Killarney Defeat Tralee CBS To Win Frewen Cup

St Brendan’s Killarney have won the Frewen Cup.

They defeated Tralee CBS this afternoon by 1-14 to 2-7 at Austin Stack Park to take the title for the third time in six years.

Liam Randles opened the scoring for the Sem with a goal after 6 minutes.

The Green found the Killarney net six minutes later thanks to a strike from Josh Lynch, but St Brendan’s went in at half time leading by 1-11 to 1-02.

Thomas O’Donnell scored a second goal for Tralee CBS in the 49th minute to narrow the gap to four points but The Sem pushed on with further points from Cian Foley, Jamie Alade and Cian McMahon to take the cup back to Killarney.