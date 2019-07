St. Brendan’s hurler Rory Horgan says his side are struggling with some injury doubts ahead of Saturday’s 2019 Garvey’s Super Valu Kerry Co. Senior Hurling Championship First Round clash with Abbeydorney.

Horgan himself is out with a long-term injury, while Kerry players Eric Leen and Fionán Mackessey are in the United States until August.

That list of absentees has been added to over the last few weeks, with Horgan saying they’ve taken their toll on the team.