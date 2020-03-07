St Brendan’s College Killarney Through To Paul McGirr All Ireland Final

By
radiokerrysport
-

The Sem have qualified for U16 and a half Paul McGirr All Ireland final.

The Killarney school beat Claregalway 12 points to 1-5 today in Rathkeale.

Manager Kevin Cronin reacts to their win.

