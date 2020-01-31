St Brendan’s Captain Major Doubt For Corn Uí Mhuirí Semi-Final

St Brendan’s Killarney are likely to be without their captain for tomorrow’s Corn Uí Mhuirí Munster Colleges Football Semi-Final against St Francis College Rochestown in Mallow.

Mike Lenihan has a shoulder injury while Padraig Looney is struggling to recover from a broken knuckle.

The Sem Manager, Gary McGrath.

Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney is the venue for the other semi-final which is an all-Kerry clash between Tralee CBS and Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore.

Tim McMahon is the manager of The Green.

The Rathmore Manager, Dave McCarthy says his side are relishing the opportunity of reaching a Corn Uí Mhuirí Final.

Both Corn Ui Mhuiri Semi-Finals get underway tomorrow afternoon at 1 o’clock.