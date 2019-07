All 4 kerry teams play at 2 o’clock tomorrow in the SSE Airtricity Leagues

The 19s are away to Bray, as are the 17s.

The 13s and 15s both host Waterford in Mounthawk Park.

U15s manager is Danny Diggins

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/boy-1.mp3

JP Mullins is the U13 manager

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jpmullinssoccernothorseracing.mp3