Sr. Maureen O’Sullivan, Cuan Mhuire, Athy and late of Caherciveen, Co. Kerry.

reposing at Cuan Mhuire, Athy on Friday evening with Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock, Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy.

