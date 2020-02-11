Sr. Mary O’ Connor, Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark and formerly of Athea, Co. Limerick and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Castletownbere, Co. Cork.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee on Wednesday from 3.30pm with Evening prayer at 5pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

