Sr. Mary Kathrina Mc Kenna, Presentation Convent, Castle St., Tralee and formerly of Boolteens, Castlemaine.

Reposing at the Presentation Chapel, Castle St., Tralee today (Mon July 22nd) from 2pm to 5pm.  Removal at 5pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass for the late Sr. Mary Kathrina Mc Kenna will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Presentation Convent Cemetery.

