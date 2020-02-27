Sr. Margaret (Sr. Callistus) Corkery, of Presentation Convent, Killarney and late of Coomlogane, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Reposing at Presentation Convent Chapel, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Feb 28th) from 4pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

