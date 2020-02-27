Sr. Margaret (Sr. Callistus) Corkery, of Presentation Convent, Killarney and late of Coomlogane, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Reposing at Presentation Convent Chapel, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Feb 28th) from 4pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Thursday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland defender Ciaran Clark is out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.The Newcastle centre-half sustained the...
Three farmers in running for Kerry IFA Chair election
Three farmers have put their names forward in an election for the next Kerry IFA Chair.Current chair, Pat O'Driscoll, a suckler beef farmer from...
Tralee Gardaí detect learner driver consuming alcohol in parked car
Gardaí in Tralee have detected a learner driver consuming alcohol in a car which was parked across a footpath.Gardaí drove past the parked vehicle...
27 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 27 people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Data from the...
Daniel McSweeney, Pinewood Estate, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem mass on...
Latest Sports
Thursday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland defender Ciaran Clark is out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.The Newcastle centre-half sustained the...
Kerry-Owned Greyhounds Racing At Shelbourne Park
There are two Kerry-owned dogs racing tonight at Dublin's Shelbourne Park.Denis Mulvihill of Listowel has Blanemore Dara going from Trap 4 in the 7th...
Irish Cup Coursing Meeting Abandoned For 2020
The continuing bad weather has led to the cancellation of the Dublin Coach Irish Cup.A statement from the Irish Coursing Club says despite the...