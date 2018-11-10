Sr. M Ita O Connor, Convent of Mercy, Castletownbere, Co. Cork and late of Duagh Village

Funeral arriving to St. Bridgid’s Church, Duagh on Monday for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland take on Argentina this evening in their second Autumn International Test match of 2018.Irish head coach Joe Schmidt made 12 changes to the...
Sr. M Ita O Connor, Convent of Mercy, Castletownbere, Co. Cork and late of...
Hundreds turn out to say a final farewell to Aengus “Gussie” Shanahan
Hundreds of people have turned out in Limerick today to say a final farewell to Aengus "Gussie" Shanahan.Aengus was missing for 18 years...
Saturday Afternoon Local Basketball Results
Leestrand U18 DIV2 Boys : St Josephs 70 Tralee Tigers BC 40LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: St Marys 23 TK Bobcats 31LEESTRAND...
Dr.Crokes Seek Return To Munster Club Football Final
Dr.Crokes will tomorrow seek to return to the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship Final.To do so they must overcome Cork outfit St.Finbarrs in...
