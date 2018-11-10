Sr. M Ita O Connor, Convent of Mercy, Castletownbere, Co. Cork and late of Duagh Village

Funeral arriving to St. Bridgid’s Church, Duagh on Monday for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh

