Sr. Laurence O Brien, Balloonagh Convent, Tralee and formerly of Lackaroo, Milltown, Co. Kerry.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel on Friday from 2 to 4pm, with removal at 4pm to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR