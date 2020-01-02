reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn, Cemetery.
Kerry Area Basketball Board Fixtures
Tomorrow is a busy day of fixtures in the Kerry Airport Kerry Area Basketball Board Academy Cups.With all the details is Padraig Harnett.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERSheffield United held a workout in Stanley Park in the shadow of Anfield ahead of tonight's Premier League meeting with Liverpool.The Blades have been...
A Referendum on the insurance industry? – January 2nd, 2020
Killorglin’s Kian Griffin of Ireland Underground discusses the Government stating that it’ll hold a referendum, if necessary, in order to reform the insurance industry:
Is there a need for a seal cull? – January 2nd, 2020
A group of inshore fishermen in west Kerry have made the call for a cull of seals in the area around the Blasket Islands....
Excitement in Fenit after €100,000 winning Lotto ticket sold – January 2nd, 2020
Liz McCarthy, from McCarthy’s Gala in Fenit sold a €100,000 winning ticket in the National Lottery Millionaire Raffle. She says there is great excitement...
Kerry U-20 Manager Says Players Need To Put Shoulders To The Wheel
Kerry U-20 manager John Sugrue says players will have to put their shoulder to the wheel ahead of a packed weekend.The U-20s host Cork...