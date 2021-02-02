Sr. Immaculata Buckley, Presentation Sisters, Chapel Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Clounmacon, Listowel.

Predeceased by her parents Timothy and Mary Anne, brother Diarmuid (Deemie), sisters Lizzie, Mary, Srs Barbara and Vincent PBVM. She will be sadly missed by her sister Sr. Vianney PBVM (Texas), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her Presentation Sisters, extended family and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Sr. Immaculata, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir, on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed on CHURCHMEDIA.IE (ST NICHOLAS CHURCH). Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir.

