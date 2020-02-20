Sr. Finian Kearney, Presentation Sisters, Castle St., Tralee and formerly of Kilmurry, Cordal, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Lying in Repose in the Presentation, Convent Chapel St., Tralee today (Feb 20th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Castle Street, Tralee.  Requiem mass for the late Sr. Finian Kearney will take place on Friday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery.  Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

