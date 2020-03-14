Sr. Dympna Eileen Stack, Sisters of The Christian Retreat, Mountbellew, Co. Galway & late of Moyvane South, (Co.Kerry).

Reposing in the Franciscan Oratory, Mountbellew this (Saturday) evening (March, 14th), from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Mountbellew. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday afternoon (March, 15th) at 1.30pm. Funeral afterwards in the New Cemetery, Tuam Road, Mountbellew. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the ICU Portiuncula Hospital. Due to Covid-19 and in keeping with national guidelines, Sr. Dympna’s funeral is restricted to family & close friends, with a community Guard of Honour outside Holy Rosary College.