Sr. Donnelly

DONNELLY, Sr. Columba (Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Annascaul, Co. Kerry) January 30, 2021. Deeply regretted by her sister, Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, her extended family, the Community and Staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family Members and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge on Monday, February 1st at 11am and can be viewed on the parish webcam at www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/ Burial immediately afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****