Sr Consilio honoured by Oireachtas group today

By
radiokerrynews
-
Repro Free -- Sr Consilio officially launched the new BA (Hons) in Counselling with Addiction at IT Tralee with Dr Oliver Murphy President Insitute of Technology pictured at the launch of a new BA (Honours) in Counselling with Addiction (Level 8). The Institute of Technology Tralee, in partnership with Cuan Mhuire in Athy, have launched a four-year BA (Honours) in Counselling with Addiction (Level 8) along with a One Year Add-On Programme (Level 8). A new addition to the School of Health and Social Sciences, this degree course was launched at an event held in the IT Tralee with special guest, Sr. Consilio in attendance. Sr. Consilio, is the founder of Cuan Mhuire, Ireland’s largest provider of residential detoxification and treatment for those suffering from addiction. IT Tralee are now accepting applications to both the BA (Honours) in Counselling with Addiction Degree and its One Year Add-On course, with Friday 30th June marking the closing date for applications. For more information or to request an application form contact the Admissions Office in IT Tralee on 066 7145638 or e-mail [email protected] Alternatively, to find out more visit www.ittralee.ie. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/mail : [email protected] WEB Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie PRESS INFO -- On Wednesday 31st May Sr Consillo will officially launch the new BA (Hons) in Counselling with Addiction at IT Tralee. This BA (honours) in Counselling with Addiction is a collaborative programme between the Insitute of Technology Tralee and Cuan Mhuire/Galilee House of Studies. Cuan Mhuire is Ireland’s ‘largest multi-site provider of residential detoxification and treatment for those suffering from addiction.’ (www.cuanmhuire.ie). Galilee House of Studies is an established provider of a higher education undergraduate diploma programme in counselling located in Athy, Co. Kildar

A nun from the Kerry-Cork border is being honoured in Leinster House today for her work with those struggling with addiction.
Sr Consilio Fitzgerald, from Knockaclarig near Brosna, will be presented with the annual Oireachtas Human Dignity Award.

Sr Consilio is the founder of Cuan Mhuire which provides addiction treatment services and rehabilitation to 3,000 people annually.

The Oireachtas Human Dignity Group will present the award to her and to the Cuan Mhuire organisation  in Leinster House.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail says Sr Consilio has built something of national importance and lasting significance.

Senator Rónán Mullen of the Oireachtas Human Dignity Group says who could ever measure the number of lives that have been changed for the better by the 82-year-old nun.

The event will be marked by a fundraiser in support of a new women’s treatment centre in Athy, Co Kildare.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR