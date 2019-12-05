Sr Consilio honoured by Oireachtas group today

A nun from the Kerry-Cork border is being honoured in Leinster House today for her work with those struggling with addiction.

Sr Consilio Fitzgerald, from Knockaclarig near Brosna, will be presented with the annual Oireachtas Human Dignity Award.

Sr Consilio is the founder of Cuan Mhuire which provides addiction treatment services and rehabilitation to 3,000 people annually.

The Oireachtas Human Dignity Group will present the award to her and to the Cuan Mhuire organisation in Leinster House.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail says Sr Consilio has built something of national importance and lasting significance.

Senator Rónán Mullen of the Oireachtas Human Dignity Group says who could ever measure the number of lives that have been changed for the better by the 82-year-old nun.

The event will be marked by a fundraiser in support of a new women’s treatment centre in Athy, Co Kildare.