reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
Tourist rescued following fall on Carraunthohill
A German tourist has been rescued following a fall on Carraunthohill.It's understood the alarm was raised around 3 o'clock this afternoon, after she fell...
14 Roses take to the stage tonight
14 Roses will take to the stage of the Dome tonight.They are among 32 women from all over the world bidding to become the...
Funding allocated for provision of localised hackney service in Kerry
Funding has been allocated for the provision of a localised hackney service in Kerry.Under a pilot scheme, the National Transport Authority (NTA) is offering...
Sr. Columba Relihan, Mercy Convent, Rock Road, Killarney and late of Tullacremin, Abbeydorney
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYJoe Schmidt says Ireland were flat, slow and inaccurate in last Saturday's 57-15 defeat to England at Twickenham.Speaking this afternoon the head...
Star Journalist John O Dowd Previews The All Ireland Final
We continue our build up to the All Ireland Football Final this weekend between Kerry and Dublin.Previewing the action this afternoon is Kerry...
Kerry Sailors Set for World and European Championships
Five Young Tralee Friends Qualify for World Sailing ChampionshipsTadgh Ó Loingsigh and his crew on Janx Spirit from Tralee Bay Sailing Club are the...