Dog 16yrs old, a family pet is missing since last Sunday, mostly white in colour with some brown specs and a brown head. Dog is also on seizure medication. Any information please contact 087 7760926.
€30,000 worth of suspected drugs found in Kerry
€30,000 worth of suspected drugs was seized in Kerry over the weekend.The discovery was made around 7pm following a search at a house in...
28 houses vacant for more than a year in Listowel Municipal District
There are 28 houses vacant for more than a year in the Listowel Municipal District.The figures were revealed at the recent municipal district meeting...
Calls for scheme for affordable houses for working families in Kerry
Calls are being made for a scheme whereby vacant and unfinished properties can be acquired by Kerry County Council to provide affordable houses.Fianna Fail...
Call from the Dáil – January 24th, 2020
This week John Downing, who’s political correspondent with the Irish Independent, analyses the election campaign.
The 1st Election Debate on Radio Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The first candidates’ debate on the station was held this morning on Kerry Today. Taking part were Minister of State Brendan Griffin of Fine...
Sinn Féin Leader in Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The party president was in the county today to campaign for candidate Cllr Pa Daly.