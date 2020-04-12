Sports Update

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny looks set to add Ruaidhri Higgins to his backroom team.

Higgins previously worked as an opposition analyst for Kenny at Dundalk and he’s been an assistant to Vinny Perth at the Lilywhites since 2018.

Former Ireland internationals Keith Andrews and Damien Duff are already part of the new-look Ireland coaching set-up as assistant managers.

Kenny says he wants a small coaching group with clearly defined roles.

A war of words has erupted between Rangers and the S-P-F-L.

The Glasgow club yesterday called for the suspension of the league’s chief executive Neil Doncaster over claims that a vote about cancelling the rest of the Scottish season was not conducted fairly.

Rangers also demanded an independent investigation into the vote but S-P-F-L chairman Murdoch MacLennan has asked them to provide evidence for their allegations.

GAELIC GAMES

A number of key meetings will take place in the coming week to determine potential changes to this summer’s G-A-A calendar.

Delegates from each county will take part in a remote special congress on Friday – where an executive committee could be set up with the power to alter structures of the championships.

The Players Association will also speak with their members midweek about the potential return of inter-county games later this year.

Recently the GAA's Fergal McGill suggested a two-week pre-season training period before the resumption of matches – and Mayo's ladies footballer Sarah Rowe things that short preparation window could be a challenge

CYCLING

This summer’s Tour de France is now in major doubt.

Organisers are reportedly preparing for the cycling Grand Tour to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It’s hoped the event can take place later in the year rather than being cancelled entirely.