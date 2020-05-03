Sports News Update

RUGBY

New Zealand Rugby has called on newly re-elected World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont to make decisions to ensure that elite rugby is sustainable for more than just a handful of nations.

Former England captain Beaumont won a second four-year term as head of the sport’s global governing body by beating Argentine Augustin Pichot by 28 votes to 23, in a ballot of the World Rugby Council

N Z R Chairman Brent Impey, who’s union voted for Pichot, congratulated Beaumont but said the returning Chairman must recognise the appetite for change at World Rugby.

===

SOCCER

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte says the decision on when football resumes should be left to the medical experts.

Premier League clubs are determined to finish the current campaign and are working on proposals about how the season could restart in early June.

Laporte – who’s returning from a long term injury lay-off says, sport should only be played when safe to do so https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/laporte.mp3

===

While Brighton say they are not in favour of completing the football season at neutral venues

On Friday, Premier League clubs were told on a conference call, that neutral venues will be the only way to complete the season.

It was said that “Up to 10 stadiums” would be used to resume the 2019-20 campaign.

Five of Brighton’s remaining nine games are scheduled to be at home, and chairman Paul barber feels the club would be disadvantaged at neutral venues.

===

FIFA has asked Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General to continue its investigation into former president Sepp Blatter.

It was reported the disgraced ex FIFA boss will not be prosecuted over a charge relating to TV rights sold to the Caribbean Football Union.

However the world football governing body say they are arguing strongly that the investigation be continued.

===

British long distant runner Jo Pavey is doubtful the Olympics will happen next year.

The Tokyo games have already be put back 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pavey says with the uncertainty around being able to travel and the safety of athletes being questioned, the event could be cancelled altogether.