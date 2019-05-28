Sports clubs in Kerry being urged to tackle the drugs epidemic

Sports clubs in Kerry are being urged to tackle the drugs epidemic.

Declan Liddane, a retired garda who previously worked with the drugs unit in Kerry, says the availability of drugs countrywide has grown exponentially in recent years.

He says that during the Celtic Tiger era there was a rise in the use of drugs, including cocaine and heroin; he believes, due to the economic recovery, these drugs are becoming widespread again.





The retired garda says young people’s experimentation with drugs is coinciding with their sporting and social development.

He believes that over the past five years, 24 lives have been lost in Kerry due to drug-related issues.

Speaking on Terrace Talk last evening, Mr Liddane believes sports clubs need to talk about tackling the drugs issue.