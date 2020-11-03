Sports clubs in Kerry receive funding of over €74,000

Nearly 60 sports clubs in Kerry have received funding of over €74,000.

Through the Local Sports Partnership Small Grant Scheme, 59 clubs in Kerry will be allocated funding, to offset losses incurred during the pandemic and to address challenges posed by the crisis.

The 59 clubs receiving funding are across a variety of sports, including GAA, soccer, badminton, rowing, gymnastics and rugby.

A number of Kerry clubs received €1,500, including Listowel RFC, Tralee Pitch and Putt and Valentia Island Rowing Club.

Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin has welcomed the funding, saying the primary aim of the grants is to cover costs associated with implementing COVID-19 hygiene and social distancing protocols.

The Keel TD adds it’s been an extremely challenging year for the sport sector but support is available.

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley, also welcomed the funding announcement by Sport Ireland.

LSP Club NameAmount
Kerry LSPAERIALS GYMNASTICS CLUB€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPBallydonoghue GAA€               650.00
Kerry LSPBallyduff  GAA €            1,120.00
Kerry LSPBallyduff Camogie Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPBallyheigue Badminton Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPBallylongford GAA Club€            1,480.00
Kerry LSPBallymacelligott Handball Club€               875.00
Kerry LSPBeale GAA€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPC.L.G. PIARSAIGH NA DROMODA€               500.00
Kerry LSPCaherdaniel Rowing Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPCahersiveen Rowing Club€               921.00
Kerry LSPCairdeas Camp€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPCastleisland Desmonds Ladies Club€               850.00
Kerry LSPCillard Camogie Club€            1,000.00
Kerry LSPCordal GAA Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPCromane Ladies Gaelic Football Club€            1,200.00
Kerry LSPCromane Rowing Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPCumann Peile na Gaeltachta €            1,500.00
Kerry LSPDr Crokes GAA Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPDuagh GAA Club€            1,000.00
Kerry LSPFenit Rowing Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPFlesk Valley Rowing Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPFossa Rowing Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPGlenbeigh Glencar GAA Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPGlenflesk GAA€            1,420.08
Kerry LSPGlow€               250.00
Kerry LSPGneeveguilla Gaa€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPJohn Mitchels GAA Club€            1,480.00
Kerry LSPKerry Motor Club €            1,500.00
Kerry LSPKillarney Badminton Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPKingdom Badminton Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPKnockanure GAA Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPKnocknagoshel GAA Club€            1,350.00
Kerry LSPLB Rovers FC€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPLenamore rovers soccer club €               350.00
Kerry LSPListowel Emmets CLG€               899.00
Kerry LSPListowel Rugby Football Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPMOYVANE LADIES FOOTBALL CLUB€               607.00
Kerry LSPNa Gaeil GAA€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPPearse Bros Churchill Gaa Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPRing of Kerry Golf Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPRugbaí Chorca Dhuibhne€            1,400.00
Kerry LSPSaint Senans GAA€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPScartaglen Ladies Football Club€               840.00
Kerry LSPSive Rowing Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPSliabh Luachra Camogie Club€            1,200.00
Kerry LSPSliabh Luachra Cycling Club€            1,400.00
Kerry LSPSneem Rowing Club €            1,476.17
Kerry LSPSt Josephs Basketball Club€            1,163.58
Kerry LSPSt Michaels Lixnaw€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPSt Pats East Kerry€               600.00
Kerry LSPSt. Brendan’s Rowing Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPSt.Brendans Park FC. €            1,200.00
Kerry LSPStar of the Laune AC €               300.00
Kerry LSPTralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club€            1,390.00
Kerry LSPTralee Pitch and Putt Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPTralee Rowing Club€            1,500.00
Kerry LSPTralee rugby club €            1,500.00
Kerry LSPValentia Island Rowing Club€            1,500.00
Total€           74,921.83

