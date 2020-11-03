Sports clubs in Kerry receive funding of over €74,000

Nearly 60 sports clubs in Kerry have received funding of over €74,000.

Through the Local Sports Partnership Small Grant Scheme, 59 clubs in Kerry will be allocated funding, to offset losses incurred during the pandemic and to address challenges posed by the crisis.

The 59 clubs receiving funding are across a variety of sports, including GAA, soccer, badminton, rowing, gymnastics and rugby.

A number of Kerry clubs received €1,500, including Listowel RFC, Tralee Pitch and Putt and Valentia Island Rowing Club.

Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin has welcomed the funding, saying the primary aim of the grants is to cover costs associated with implementing COVID-19 hygiene and social distancing protocols.

The Keel TD adds it’s been an extremely challenging year for the sport sector but support is available.

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley, also welcomed the funding announcement by Sport Ireland.