Sports clubs in Kerry receive funding of over €74,000

Nearly 60 sports clubs in Kerry have received funding of over €74,000.
Through the Local Sports Partnership Small Grant Scheme, 59 clubs in Kerry will be allocated funding, to offset losses incurred during the pandemic and to address challenges posed by the crisis.
The 59 clubs receiving funding are across a variety of sports, including GAA, soccer, badminton, rowing, gymnastics and rugby.
A number of Kerry clubs received €1,500, including Listowel RFC, Tralee Pitch and Putt and Valentia Island Rowing Club.
Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin has welcomed the funding, saying the primary aim of the grants is to cover costs associated with implementing COVID-19 hygiene and social distancing protocols.
The Keel TD adds it’s been an extremely challenging year for the sport sector but support is available.
The Minister for Education, Norma Foley, also welcomed the funding announcement by Sport Ireland.
|LSP
|Club Name
|Amount
|Kerry LSP
|AERIALS GYMNASTICS CLUB
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Ballydonoghue GAA
|€ 650.00
|Kerry LSP
|Ballyduff GAA
|€ 1,120.00
|Kerry LSP
|Ballyduff Camogie Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Ballyheigue Badminton Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Ballylongford GAA Club
|€ 1,480.00
|Kerry LSP
|Ballymacelligott Handball Club
|€ 875.00
|Kerry LSP
|Beale GAA
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|C.L.G. PIARSAIGH NA DROMODA
|€ 500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Caherdaniel Rowing Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Cahersiveen Rowing Club
|€ 921.00
|Kerry LSP
|Cairdeas Camp
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Castleisland Desmonds Ladies Club
|€ 850.00
|Kerry LSP
|Cillard Camogie Club
|€ 1,000.00
|Kerry LSP
|Cordal GAA Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Cromane Ladies Gaelic Football Club
|€ 1,200.00
|Kerry LSP
|Cromane Rowing Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Cumann Peile na Gaeltachta
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Dr Crokes GAA Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Duagh GAA Club
|€ 1,000.00
|Kerry LSP
|Fenit Rowing Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Flesk Valley Rowing Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Fossa Rowing Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Glenbeigh Glencar GAA Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Glenflesk GAA
|€ 1,420.08
|Kerry LSP
|Glow
|€ 250.00
|Kerry LSP
|Gneeveguilla Gaa
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|John Mitchels GAA Club
|€ 1,480.00
|Kerry LSP
|Kerry Motor Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Killarney Badminton Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Kingdom Badminton Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Knockanure GAA Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Knocknagoshel GAA Club
|€ 1,350.00
|Kerry LSP
|LB Rovers FC
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Lenamore rovers soccer club
|€ 350.00
|Kerry LSP
|Listowel Emmets CLG
|€ 899.00
|Kerry LSP
|Listowel Rugby Football Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|MOYVANE LADIES FOOTBALL CLUB
|€ 607.00
|Kerry LSP
|Na Gaeil GAA
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Pearse Bros Churchill Gaa Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Ring of Kerry Golf Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Rugbaí Chorca Dhuibhne
|€ 1,400.00
|Kerry LSP
|Saint Senans GAA
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Scartaglen Ladies Football Club
|€ 840.00
|Kerry LSP
|Sive Rowing Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Sliabh Luachra Camogie Club
|€ 1,200.00
|Kerry LSP
|Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club
|€ 1,400.00
|Kerry LSP
|Sneem Rowing Club
|€ 1,476.17
|Kerry LSP
|St Josephs Basketball Club
|€ 1,163.58
|Kerry LSP
|St Michaels Lixnaw
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|St Pats East Kerry
|€ 600.00
|Kerry LSP
|St. Brendan’s Rowing Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|St.Brendans Park FC.
|€ 1,200.00
|Kerry LSP
|Star of the Laune AC
|€ 300.00
|Kerry LSP
|Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club
|€ 1,390.00
|Kerry LSP
|Tralee Pitch and Putt Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Tralee Rowing Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Tralee rugby club
|€ 1,500.00
|Kerry LSP
|Valentia Island Rowing Club
|€ 1,500.00
|Total
|€ 74,921.83