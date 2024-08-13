Zubimendi to stay at Sociedad

It’s believed Martin Zubimendi accepted less money than was being offered by Liverpool to stay at Real Sociedad.

The Spain international had been the Reds’ primary target to anchor their midfield.

Despite Liverpool being willing to meet his 60-million-euro release clause, Zubimendi is staying in the Basque Country.

Celtic have offered a package of 9-and-a-half million pounds to Norwich for Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah.

The Cork native scored nine goals while on loan with the Scottish champions last season.

Meanwhile, Bosun Lawal has revealed Glenn Whelan played a role in his move to Stoke City.

The 21-year old has left Celtic in a 3-million pound deal, signing a four-year contract with the Championship club.