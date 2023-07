Wilfried Zaha has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray on a three-year contract.

The Ivory Coast forward was a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace this summer.

He'd reportedly turned down an offer of 200-thousand pounds a week to stay at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement

Zaha has received a signing on fee of 2.3-million euro and will get an annual salary of over 4 million at Galatasaray.