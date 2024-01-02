Advertisement
WRC Officials due in the province this week

Jan 2, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Podium celebrations at the finish of Rally Monte-Carlo in Monte Carlo, Monaco on January 22, 2023 // @World / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202301220210 // Usage for editorial use only //
World Rally Championship officials are reportedly due in Kerry as the bid to host Rally Ireland begins to ramp up.

It's been reported that Limerick & Waterford join Kerry on the shortlist of venues that could potentially host a round of the World Rally Championship in 2025.

RTE are reporting that a decision on where the event could potentially be based will be made next week.

Ireland hosted rounds of the championship in 2007 and 2009, but the action didn't come to the Munster region on either occasion

