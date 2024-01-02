WRC Officials due in the province this week

World Rally Championship officials are reportedly due in Kerry as the bid to host Rally Ireland begins to ramp up.

It's been reported that Limerick & Waterford join Kerry on the shortlist of venues that could potentially host a round of the World Rally Championship in 2025.

RTE are reporting that a decision on where the event could potentially be based will be made next week.

Ireland hosted rounds of the championship in 2007 and 2009, but the action didn't come to the Munster region on either occasion