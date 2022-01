The semi final line up of the PDC World Darts Championship is now known following a dramatic night of Darts in the Alli Palli last night.

Defending champion and world number 1 Gerwyn Price is out following defeat to Michael Smith by 5 sets to 4.

Before that, Peter Wright was brought to a tiebreaker by youngster Callum Ridz before winning out 5 sets 4 legs to 2 in the decider.

Those semi finals take place this evening.