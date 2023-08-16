Advertisement
World Cup final pairing to be confirmed later

Aug 16, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
World Cup final pairing to be confirmed later
Both Australia and England are looking to reach the Women's World Cup final for the first time this morning.

They meet at Stadium Australia in Sydney, in the second of this week's semi-finals.

England Midfielder Keira Walsh says they're are happy to be public enemy number one.

England captain Millie Bright says that a hostile home crowd won't faze them.

Anticipation's growing that the co-hosts could go all the way to lift the trophy on home soil. Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson insists they don't see that as added pressure.

Kick-off is at 11am, and the winners will play Spain in Sunday's final.

