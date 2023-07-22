Advertisement
Women's World Cup review

Jul 22, 2023 16:15 By radiokerrynews
Denmark beat China 1-0 in their Group D clash at the FIFA Women's World Cup this afternoon.

Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard with the goal from a header in the 90th minute.

Elsewhere in this group Georgia Stanway's first-half penalty gave England a 1-0 win over Haiti in Brisbane.

While the holders The United States began their tournament defence with a comfortable 3-nil win over debutants Vietnam in Group E.

And 2011 winners Japan are top of Group C following a 5-nil thrashing of 10-player Zambia.

