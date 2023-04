Arsenal came from behind to get a 2-1 win at home to fellow title-chasers Manchester City and climb above their rivals to second in the Women's Super League.

Defending champions Chelsea, who are four points off the top, travel to Aston Villa this evening.

Bottom side Leicester host Reading and Liverpool go to West Ham.

Elsewhere, Everton grabbed a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham.