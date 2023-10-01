Advertisement
Sport

Women's Super League kicks off this afternoon

Oct 1, 2023 09:30 By radiokerrysport
The Women's Super League kicks off in England this afternoon with some top quality fixtures down for decision today,

The action kicks off with Aston Villa hosting Manchester United from 12:30pm.

That's followed by the meeting of Everton and Brighton at 1pm.

The pick of the day's games sees Liverpool make the trip to Arsenal at 2pm while at the same time Bristol City take on Leicester.

West Ham come up against Manchester City at 3pm while the late game sees champions Chelsea playing host to Tottenham at 5:30pm.

