In the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division, Shelbourne beat Treaty United 1-0 at Tolka Park.

DLR Waves put 3 past Sligo Rovers without reply.

It was 1-1 in the game between Galway United and Shamrock Rovers.

Peamount survived a second half fightback from Cork City to win 2-1 at Turner's Cross.

Athlone Town took all 3 points at Ferrcarrig in a 3-1 win over Wexford Youths.