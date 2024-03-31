Women’s League Cup Final this afternoon

Katie McCabe is looking to win the third Women's League Cup of her career this afternoon.

Her Arsenal team face rivals Chelsea in the final with kick off at Molineux is at 3pm.

Manchester City have the advantage in the Women's Super League title race thanks to a 4-1 victory over Liverpool.

It moves them three points clear at the top of the table - though nearest challengers Chelsea have a game in hand.

Aston Villa and Leicester drew 2-all.

Manchester United can go fourth by beating Everton in today's early kick-off.

Second from bottom West Ham host Brighton later this afternoon.