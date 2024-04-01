Advertisement
Women’s League Cup Final honours for Arsenal

Apr 1, 2024 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal needed extra time to retain the Women's League Cup with a 1-nil win over Chelsea.

Stina Blackstenius got the crucial goal at Molineux.

The final was played in front of a record crowd for the competition of almost 21-and-a-half-thousand.

Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum is in a "stable condition" after collapsing on the pitch during the win.

Play was stopped for seven minutes when the Norway international went down off the ball towards the end of normal time at Molineux.

Maanum received medical treatment before being taken off on a stretcher.

The club says she will continue to be monitored closely by their medical team.

England midfielder Ella Toone scored twice as Manchester United beat Everton 4-1 in the Women's Super League.

The win takes Marc Skinner's side up to fourth in the table.

West Ham edged further away from the relegation zone with a goalless draw at home to Brighton.

