Women's fourth seed through at US Open

Women's fourth seed Karolina Pliskova has beaten American Catherine McNally in straight sets in their first round match at the US Open.

6-3, 6-4 the final score there.

In an hour's time 2018 champion and top seed Ashleigh Barty takes on Vera Zvonareva.

In the men's draw fourth seed Alexander Zverev leads Californian Sam Querrey 1-set-to-love in their round one encounter.

Later on world number one Novak Djokovic starts his tournament against Holger Rune of Denmark at midnight Irish time.

The Serbian is attempting to become the first male to complete a calendar Grand Slam 1969.