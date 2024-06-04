Women at Sweden this evening; Men host Hungary

The Republic of Ireland men's and women's teams are both in action today.

First up Eileen Gleeson's side will look to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Sweden on Friday.

They take on the same opposition at the Friends Arena in a Euro 2025 qualifier.

Advertisement

Ireland go into the game bottom of their group with three losses from three.

Kick-off in Stockholm is at half-past-5.

The men's team meanwhile take on Hungary in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium from 7.45.

Advertisement

Defender Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out through injury with 21-year-old Bosun Lawal called-up.